According to Houthi sources, suspected U.S. airstrikes in Yemen have killed at least 13 people, including women and children. The strikes hit Hodeida’s al-Hawak district and areas near the airport, which were allegedly being used to launch attacks. The Houthis also claim to have shot down a U.S. drone. So far, more than 100 people have died in the ongoing U.S. air campaign, which aims to prevent Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping and is connected to the wider Israel-Hamas conflict.