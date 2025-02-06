VIDEO: US President Donald Trump Bans Transgender Athletes from Women's Sports, Signs Executive Order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday intended to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports. The order, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports,” gives federal agencies wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration's view, which interprets “sex” as the gender someone was assigned at birth.“With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over,” Trump said at a signing ceremony in the East Room that included lawmakers and female athletes who have come out in support of a ban, including former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the order “upholds the promise of Title IX” and will require “immediate action, including enforcement actions, against schools and athletic associations” that deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms.