U.S. President Donald Trump stated that nations were attempting to engage in negotiations with his administration. Trump remarked, "These countries are calling us up," during a Tuesday night Republican dinner. "They are desperate to reach an agreement. Please, please, sir, make a deal. I'll do anything. I will stop at nothing, sir. At midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, Trump's most recent round of tariffs went into effect. A hefty 104% tax on Chinese imports is part of it.