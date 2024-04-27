Videos
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha
A devastating tornado wreaked havoc in Nebraska, USA, on the afternoon of April 26th. The tornado caused extensive damage to hundreds of homes and structures, leaving many injured and trapped. Rescue efforts are underway as police and firefighters work tirelessly to assist those affected. Stay updated on this developing situation with our comprehensive coverage.
