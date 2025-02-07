VIDEO: US Places Barbed Wire, Mexico Deploys 10,000 Troops On US-Mexico Border Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat

The US Marines stretched out barbed wire across a border fence separating the United States and Mexico on February 6. A crew of about 30 Marines placed barbed wire on the US side of a wall that borders the La Libertad neighbourhood in Tijuana. The border in this region is marked by two walls built with steel columns, and the barbed wire was placed on the wall. At the San Ysidro border crossing, Mexican National Guard troops were deployed to monitor the movement of vehicles. The National Guard also set up checkpoints for cars heading toward the United States. President Donald Trump threatened Mexico with 25% tariffs but delayed the roll-out by a month on February 3. Mexico agreed to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to the border in exchange for delaying the tariffs.