Videos Show Military Tanks On Roads Of Seoul, Helicopter Over National Assembly

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared emergency martial law, citing escalating political turmoil and threats to national stability. The decision follows weeks of intensifying protests, political gridlock, and concerns over security challenges. Martial law grants the military expanded powers to maintain order, including curfews and restrictions on public gatherings. This development has drawn mixed reactions domestically and internationally. Supporters argue it is necessary to restore stability, while critics warn of potential overreach and threats to democratic norms. As South Korea navigates this crisis, the declaration marks a critical juncture for its political future and regional dynamics.