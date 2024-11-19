Breaking News: Vladimir Putin Likely To Visit India Soon | India Russia Relations

Top sources suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit New Delhi soon, marking a significant moment in the ongoing India-Russia partnership. This visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier trip to Moscow, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. India and Russia share a unique and longstanding relationship, with robust cooperation across diverse sectors such as trade, nuclear energy, defense, and pharmaceuticals.Trade between the two countries has witnessed remarkable growth, with bilateral exchanges projected to surpass $50 billion this year, a sharp rise from $32 billion in 2022. This anticipated visit is expected to further strengthen these ties, focusing on deepening strategic collaboration and exploring new areas of partnership.