Yunus’ government is under intense scrutiny after reports of violent crackdowns on Awami League supporters. The Police Commissioner in Chittagong is allegedly instructing officers to subject individuals linked to the party to mob beatings before arrest. The Press Secretary of Dr. Yunus has made it clear that anyone associated with the Awami League will "face the full force of the law." Critics believe this is part of a larger effort to suppress a political party that holds substantial support, accusing the Yunus government of violating Bangladesh’s Constitution and international human rights standards.