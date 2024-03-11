Published Mar 11, 2024 at 3:59 PM IST
Hamas Chief Blames Israel For Failing To Reach A Truce
Hamas has claimed that Israel evaded giving 'clear guarantees regarding the ceasefire withdrawal of forces or the return of the displaced Gazans'. The Hamas leader said they are keen to resume negotiations in any framework if it guarantees a total ceasefire.
