An individual was reported to have fallen in a 40-ft deep borewell in Keshopur Mandi area of New Delhi. The NDRF team reached the site along with the Inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh. Apart from NDRF, teams from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and Delhi Police were on-site. The rescue operation went on by digging a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the person has fallen. According to rescue personnel, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the incident was received.