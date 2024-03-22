Videos
Published Mar 22, 2024 at 9:24 AM IST
High Drama Unfolds Outside Kejriwal's Residence As ED Arrests Him
The Debate: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal faces ED, CBI heat over liquorgate scandal. ED has arrested Kejriwal. Why is the 'anti-corruption crusader' ducking ED summons? What's next for Kejriwal? After Open Defiance, Delhi Court Pulls Up Kejriwal, Why Doesn't He Appear Before ED? Arnab Debates.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:24 IST
