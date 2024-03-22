Published Mar 22, 2024 at 9:24 AM IST
High Drama Unfolds Outside Kejriwal's Residence As ED Arrests Him
The Debate: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal faces ED, CBI heat over liquorgate scandal. ED has arrested Kejriwal. Why is the 'anti-corruption crusader' ducking ED summons? What's next for Kejriwal? After Open Defiance, Delhi Court Pulls Up Kejriwal, Why Doesn't He Appear Before ED? Arnab Debates.
The Debate: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal faces ED, CBI heat over liquorgate scandal. ED has arrested Kejriwal. Why is the 'anti-corruption crusader' ducking ED summons? What's next for Kejriwal? After Open Defiance, Delhi Court Pulls Up Kejriwal, Why Doesn't He Appear Before ED? Arnab Debates.