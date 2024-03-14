Videos
Published Mar 14, 2024 at 12:54 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah Lambasts Opposition For Spreading Misinformation
Home Minister Amit Shah in an explosive interview teared apart the opposition and slammed them for their constant try at creating chaos and spreading false information in the country against CAA. He called out Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM Chief Owaisi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvinf Kejriwal, among others for their repeated tries at creating unrest among the people.
