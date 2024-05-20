Published May 20, 2024 at 9:38 AM IST
Houston High Rise Residents Find Power In Numbers Amid Blackout
About 200 residents at the eight-story Houston Heights Tower had been living on emergency power since storms downed lines across the city. Maintenance supervisor Joe Torres said generators were powering one elevator and a few fans in a “cooling center” on the buildings main floor.
