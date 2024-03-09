×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 9, 2024 at 9:59 AM IST

India Initiates 'Strong Action' In Matter Of Youths Stuck In Ukraine War

India has strongly taken up the matter of Indians being duped into working with Russian Army, with the Russian government. Addressing media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal said strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises. He added that the CBI busted a major human trafficking network yesterday after conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. He said a case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian army. We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on false pretexts...We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and then eventually return home..." On March 07, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. The CBI has registered a case against agents and visa consultancy firms which is spread over several states across the country. The central agency is conducting simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Former Maldivian President Nasheed On India’s Boycott Maldives Call, Say

Videos16 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

india and maldives

Former Maldivian Presiden

16 minutes ago
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India's 'Strong Action'

2 hours ago
Bengaluru water crisis

Expert On B'luru Issue

2 hours ago
All India Police Water Sports Championship

Jammu And Kashmir : 23rd

3 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar Confident Of

3 hours ago
Tom Aspinall tries to break Francis Ngannou's punch record

Aspinall tries to break

16 hours ago
IPL Franchise Lucknow Supergiant's Owner Sanjeev Goenka During Republic Summit 2024

Sanjeev Goenka

17 hours ago
Critical reforms for gas sector to ensure India’s sustainable energy future: Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri

18 hours ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Shah at Republic Summit

18 hours ago
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta at Summit

18 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM at Republic Summit

18 hours ago
Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister

EAM S Jaishankar Envision

18 hours ago
Modi In Srinagar

Women in Srinagar

19 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi Delivers Yet

19 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana Talks

19 hours ago
Mahashivratri Image

Mahashivratri Puja Begins

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
india and maldives
Former Maldivian President Nasheed On India’s Boycott Maldives Call, Say
Videos16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

india and maldives
03:01
Former Maldivian President Nasheed On India’s Boycott Maldives Call, Say
Videos16 minutes ago
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
03:15
India Initiates 'Strong Action' In Matter Of Youths Stuck In Ukraine War
Videos2 hours ago
Bengaluru water crisis
04:21
Water Expert Shares Insight To Overcome Bengaluru Water Crisis
Videos2 hours ago
All India Police Water Sports Championship
04:58
Jammu And Kashmir : 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship Conc
Videos3 hours ago
S Jaishankar
05:14
S Jaishankar Confident Of PM Modi’s Comeback, Says "100%, We'll Have 15
Videos3 hours ago
Tom Aspinall tries to break Francis Ngannou's punch record
00:51
Tom Aspinall tries to break Francis Ngannou's punch record of 129,000
Videos16 hours ago
IPL Franchise Lucknow Supergiant's Owner Sanjeev Goenka During Republic Summit 2024
00:00
Sanjeev Goenka At Republic Summit 2024
Videos17 hours ago
Critical reforms for gas sector to ensure India’s sustainable energy future: Hardeep Puri
34:12
Hardeep Singh Puri At Republic Summit 2024
Videos18 hours ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
55:07
Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections
Videos18 hours ago
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
40:30
Parivarvaad politics will end after 2024 elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Videos18 hours ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
55:09
PM Narendra Modi lays out roadmap of Viksit Bharat
Videos18 hours ago
Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister
03:44
EAM S Jaishankar Envisions Potential Quantum Jump In Japanese Investment
Videos18 hours ago
Modi In Srinagar
03:05
Women in Srinagar Highlight ‘Naya Kashmir’ Under PM Modi’s Leadership
Videos19 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi
03:33
Rahul Gandhi Delivers Yet Another Controversial Remark On Ram Mandir
Videos19 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana
03:30
Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Success Of Indian Cinema
Videos19 hours ago
Mahashivratri Image
00:00
Mahashivratri Puja Begins At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
Videos19 hours ago
INS Jatayu | Lakshadweep Gets Its Second Strategic Naval Base In Minicoy
04:37
Lakshadweep Gets Its Second Strategic Naval Base
Videos2 days ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Delhi residents
06:31
Water Woes Grip Bengaluru
Videos2 days ago
Manohar Lal Khattar
04:34
Haryana CM promises during 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' program
Videos3 days ago
S Jaishankar
05:15
Russian Foreign Minister Praises S Jaishankar For His Statements
Videos3 days ago
boxer
03:00
Pakistan Boxer Zohaib Rasheed Absconds
Videos3 days ago
Anant Ambani
06:36
Best Moments From Anant-Radhika Bash
Videos3 days ago
Among the projects inaugurated is a 109-km-long Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline of Indian Oil, which will provide cleaner cooking fuel to the people of Bihar.
05:34
PM Modi Warns Mamata Banerjee At Barasat Rally, Demands Justice
Videos3 days ago
The Navy successfully rescues 23 crew members, including 13 Indians, from merchant vessels hit by a suspected drone attack by Houthis in the Red Sea.
03:05
Watch: Indian Navy Rescues 23 Crew Members, Including 13 Indians
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo