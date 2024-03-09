India has strongly taken up the matter of Indians being duped into working with Russian Army, with the Russian government. Addressing media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal said strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises. He added that the CBI busted a major human trafficking network yesterday after conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. He said a case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Several Indian nationals have been duped to work in the Russian army. We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on false pretexts...We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and then eventually return home..." On March 07, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. The CBI has registered a case against agents and visa consultancy firms which is spread over several states across the country. The central agency is conducting simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.