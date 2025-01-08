sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 8, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST

VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath's Biggest Interview With Arnab Goswami At Historic Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , in his biggest interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, discussed at length, the importance of Sanatan and the significance of Mahakumbh. The UP CM also lashed out at the Opposition over the Waqf Board, violence in Sambhal and it's failed attempts at maligning the image of the government, . This conversation took place at the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan hosted by Republic Bharat today in the city of Lucknow, to commemorate the upcoming historic Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event is being attended by several seers and top leaders.

