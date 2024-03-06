Videos
Published Mar 6, 2024 at 1:22 PM IST
Agitating Farmers To Resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ March Today
The agitating Farmers will resume the ‘Delhi Chalo’ March today. The farmers plan to peacefully march towards Jantar Mantar to press their various demands. To avoid any commotion that might arise, security has been beefed up at Delhi borders. Delhi Police has beefed up security at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:22 IST
