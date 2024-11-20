Ajit Pawar Sensational Claim On Supriya Sule Says, 'Supriya Sule Voice In The Audio Clip'

Ajit Pawar has addressed the controversy surrounding a viral audio clip, acknowledging that the voices in the recording belong to two individuals he is familiar with — one being his sister and the other a close associate. He stated that he can identify their tones but refrained from commenting further on the content of the clip. Pawar assured the public that a thorough inquiry will be conducted to unravel the truth behind the matter, emphasizing the importance of transparency. He expressed confidence that all details will be clarified once the investigation is complete, urging patience until the official findings are revealed.