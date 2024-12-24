VIDEO: Exclusive From Sandhya Theatre Stampede, Crowd Barges In, Victim Taken Out, Cops Struggle | Watch

Pushpa 2 star seems to be in deep trouble amid the stampede case of Sandhya theatre. A woman died in this accident while her son was critically injured. Several arrests, including that of the Telugu superstar, were made a few days ago, though he has since been released on bail.In a recent development, Hyderabad police have made shocking accusations against the actor. Despite his denial of all allegations, the authorities have now released a video presenting evidence to support their claims.