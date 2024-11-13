Boat Co-Founder Aman Gupta - Get On The Boat | India Economic Summit 2024

At the fourth distinguished edition of Republic Media Network's , India Economic Summit 2024 boAt Lifestyle co-founder and marketing chief Aman Gupta shared how manufacturing ecosystem in India boomed, giving impetus to the eletronics industry, thanks to various government sops, such as the product incentive-linked (PLI) scheme, Start Up India, and Make in India. He highlighted that everyone wants to manufacture in India now, referring to how foreign companies have turned their focus to the country from China – a global hotspot for electronics manufacturing.