sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Salwan Momika | Washington DC Plane Crash | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Gaza Ceasefire | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Union Budget 2025 | Yamuna 'Poisoning' Row |
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Delhi Suffered For 10 Years Under AAP-DA Govt: Amit Shah Targets Kejriwal | Delhi Polls 2025
Published Jan 30, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST

VIDEO: Delhi Suffered For 10 Years Under AAP-DA Govt: Amit Shah Targets Kejriwal | Delhi Polls 2025

With the stage set for the Delhi elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched scathing attacks on Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party during a rally in Rohini. He claimed that the people of Delhi had lost trust in both AAP and Congress, accusing Kejriwal of reducing the capital to a "garbage dump" over the past 10 years. Shah further alleged that, fearing a massive defeat in the upcoming polls, Kejriwal was resorting to fearmongering tactics to mislead voters.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share