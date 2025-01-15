VIDEO: 3.5 Crore Devotees At 'Amrit Snan': This Mahakumbh Video Is Simply Stunning

On the first day of the Maha Kumbh 2025, more than 3 crore devotees participated in the sacred ‘Amrit Snan’ at Triveni Ghat, Prayagraj. The breathtaking visuals captured the spiritual fervor, including a mesmerizing aarti performed at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Previously referred to as the ‘Shahi Snan,’ the ‘Amrit Snan’ is a deeply revered ceremonial dip performed by saints and devotees during the Maha Kumbh. The event showcases India’s rich spiritual heritage, drawing millions from around the world to Prayagraj for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.