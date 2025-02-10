sb.scorecardresearch

Published Feb 10, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST

VIDEO: Amritsar Police Arrested 3 Khalistani Terrorists, AK-47 & G-Lock Pistol Recovered

Amritsar police arrested three Khalistani terrorists; AK-47 and Glock pistol recovered. After the arrest, the terrorists attempted to flee from police custody after snatching a police weapon. The police foiled the escape bid after a brief encounter with the Khalistanis. The three arrested individuals were working under the directions of Khalistani terrorist Happy Passian. They were also behind the grenade attack on the Fatehgarh Churian police post.

