Amritsar Top Cop Denies Any Security Lapse, 'Sukhbir Badal Was Properly Covered'

The top police officer of Amritsar has refuted claims of a security lapse in the recent incident involving an alleged assassination attempt. Responding to allegations made by the Akali Dal, the officer assured that Sukhbir Badal, the party’s leader, had been provided with full security coverage and was adequately protected at all times. The official emphasized that the necessary protocols were followed to ensure Badal’s safety, dismissing accusations of negligence. This statement comes amidst rising political tensions and demands for accountability regarding the security arrangements in place during the incident.