Saqib Raza Khan, an innovative engineer, pioneered an initiative by establishing a first-ever factory dedicated to producing biodegradable and compostable bags. He hailed from Ranipora village in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. His visionary approach addresses the pressing environmental concerns associated with traditional plastic bags, offering a sustainable alternative that aligns with eco-friendly principles. He did his BTech in Electronics and Communications from Kurukshetra after completing the 12th class at local school in his village. He used to work in private companies outside Kashmir but has a dream to start his own startup. Driven by commitment to environmental stewardship, Saqib’s factory represents a significant step towards reducing the adverse impact of plastic pollution. His venture not only showcases technical prowess but also exemplifies a commendable dedication to community and environmental well-being. Presently, around 15 employees are working directly or indirectly in his startup. Saqib Raza Khan has big dreams for his business as he wants his business venture to be No.1 in India. He also appeals to Kashmiri youths to not waste their time on government jobs but advised them to start their start-up.