Delhi Pollution Crisis: AQI Crosses 400 Mark In Delhi' Dwarka & Mundka Area

Delhi's air quality took a drastic turn for the worse on Monday, plunging into the hazardous category as several areas recorded alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. Neighborhoods like Dwarka, Mundka, and Najafgarh hit the maximum AQI level of 500, indicating severe pollution. The city’s overall AQI stood at 484 in the morning and continued to deteriorate throughout the day, marking the worst pollution levels of the season so far.The dense smog enveloping the capital not only reduced visibility but also posed severe health risks for residents, leading to widespread complaints of eye irritation, breathing difficulties, and aggravated respiratory conditions. The smog, a mix of vehicular emissions, industrial pollutants, and seasonal stubble burning, blanketed the city, leaving public health experts and authorities deeply concerned.