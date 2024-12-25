VIDEO: Assam Rifles & Manipur Police Foil IED Threat In Churachandpur, Explosives & Detonators Recovered

Security forces in Manipur recovered a huge cache of explosives and ammunition on the Imphal-Churachandpur route, the Indian Army said. The search operation was carried out on December 24 by a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Manipur police. The security forces had received inputs about the presence of IEDs in Leisang village in Churachandpur district of Manipur. As per Army, security forces recovered 3.6 kgs of explosives, detonators, cordtex and other accessories under a bridge on the Imphal-Churachandpur route.