Published Mar 12, 2024 at 4:37 PM IST
‘Bapu’s Ideal Are Our Guiding Light’; Highlights Of PM's Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Gujarat showed the way to the preservation of heritage for the entire nation and mentioned the rejuvenation of Somnath under the leadership of Sardar Patel as a historic event.
