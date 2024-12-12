VIDEO: B'luru Techie Suicide Case: Atul's in-Laws Caught Fleeing on Bike Fearing Police Action

The suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash has shocked the nation, triggering widespread outrage and an investigation into the circumstances leading to his death. An FIR has been filed against four individuals, including his wife, her family members, and a judge, accusing them of harassment, extortion, and corruption. Atul Subhash, 34, who was the Deputy General Manager at a private firm, reportedly took his life after enduring ongoing mental and physical abuse, according to the complaint filed by his brother, Vikas Kumar. The FIR, lodged at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru, includes serious charges under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which establishes joint criminal liability.

