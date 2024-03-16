Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay on March 15 spoke about his visit to India and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“I met PM Modi yesterday and I was looking forward to visiting India after recent elections and calling on my friend, and older brother PM Modi. This visit has been very emotional for me, I know it's because of meeting with PM Modi but I also realised that a large part of it is because I am back in Delhi, among friends. During my first visit to Delhi, I wanted to meet the captains of the industries in India and more importantly the driver of tourism in India... We have been blessed with excellent relations with India. We want more Indians to visit Bhutan. We want other nationalities to visit Bhutan as well but India is our immediate neighbour and we want to be your host,” said Dasho Tshering Tobgay. The Bhutan PM is in India on an official visit, which is his first overseas visit after assuming office in February 2024. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 14 in the national capital.

