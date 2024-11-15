Congress Leader BK Hariprasad Defends Ghulam Mir, Slams BJP's "Ghuspaithis" Agenda | Prakash Singh

Congress leader BK Hariprasad defended Ghulam Mir, claiming there are no "ghuspaithis" (illegal immigrants) in Jharkhand and accused the BJP of humiliating the state's people with such rhetoric. He dismissed the "ghuspaithi" agenda as a mere election plank of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Hariprasad further criticized Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, calling him a "Goonda Chief Minister" responsible for setting this divisive narrative. When asked about Sarma's alleged "goondaism" during his time in Congress, Hariprasad suggested that Sarma would understand the context. Later, when questioned if he regretted calling a serving CM a "Goonda," Hariprasad's response remained firm.