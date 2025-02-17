sb.scorecardresearch
Published Feb 17, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST

VIDEO: BSF Recovers Pak Operated Chinese Drone, Flags Firm Promoted By Rahul Gandhi

BSF Recovers Pakistan Operated Chinese Drone: BSF troops, in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered a DJI Marice 300 RTK drone from a farming field in Amritsar. BSF troops recovered a packet of suspected heroin from a farming field near Sherpur village in Amritsar. Notably, DJI is the firm that was promoted by Rahul Gandhi in a video, where he was seen flying a drone made by the same firm, which is banned in India.

