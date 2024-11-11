Symbolic Statue Of Abhaya Vandalised At Calcutta Medical College

A symbolic statue of Abhaya, marking the 90-day anniversary of the tragic rape and murder of a female doctor, was vandalized at Kolkata Medical College, sparking outrage among junior doctors. The statue, part of the Gallery of Protest set up to honor the victim, was destroyed along with another symbolic statue, though the culprits remain unidentified. Junior doctors allege that individuals seeking to suppress the ongoing movement and those linked to the crime may be responsible. They are demanding accountability and answers on how the statues were destroyed.