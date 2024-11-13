Chennai Doctor Stabbed 7 Times By Kin Of Patient Bringing Spotlight On Safety

A government doctor at Chennai’s Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) was stabbed multiple times by a patient's family member on Wednesday morning. The incident, which took place in the outpatient department (OPD), has raised concerns over hospital security and led to demands for stricter protections for medical professionals. Dr. Balaji Jagannath, a medical oncologist and heart patient, sustained injuries to his upper chest, neck, ear, and scalp during the attack. He was rushed to the ICU in critical condition, and is currently undergoing emergency surgery, though hospital sources report his condition has stabilized.