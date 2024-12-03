Chinmoy Prabhu's Bail Hearing Postponed in Bangladesh After Brutal Attack On His Lawyer

Iskcon India has claimed that a Bangladeshi lawyer defending arrested Hindu monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, was "brutally attacked at his home by Islamists" and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit, fighting for his life. The incident comes amid violence in Bangladesh in the wake of the monk's arrest on sedition charges. In a tweet on Monday night, Radharamn Das, Vice President and spokesperson of Iskcon India, said, "Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life."