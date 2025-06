On June 4, 2025, a devastating stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations claimed 11 lives, including 19-year-old Bhumik, an engineering student and ardent fan of RCB and Virat Kohli. This emotional video shows Bhumik’s father, Lakshman, overwhelmed with sorrow as he breaks down beside his son’s lifeless body, tearfully begging him to wake up.