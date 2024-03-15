Published Mar 15, 2024 at 11:49 AM IST
Commercial Drivers, Commuters Welcome Centre’s Decision To Slash Petrol
In a major relief to people ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Centre decided to cut the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. New prices became effective from March 15, 2024, 6 am. The price slash caught commuters by surprise, and they reacted.
