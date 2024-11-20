Congress Accuses Media of Spreading Fake News Over Alleged Bitcoin Scam

Kerala's Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, has officially announced that the Argentina national football team, led by global icon Lionel Messi, will visit India in 2025. During a recent press conference, the minister revealed that the renowned football squad is scheduled to play a match in Kerala, marking a historic moment for football enthusiasts in the state. This announcement has sparked excitement among fans, as it promises a rare opportunity to witness Messi and his team in action on Indian soil. The visit is anticipated to boost the popularity of football in Kerala and across the country.