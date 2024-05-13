Videos
Published May 12, 2024 at 11:49 PM IST
8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats
At least eight hospitals in Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received bomb threats on May 12, said fire officials. Police and bomb disposal squads were deployed at Terminal 3 of the airport after a phone call was received at around 6.20pm. Teams were also deployed at the city hospitals, including Burari Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, which received the bomb threats through email.
