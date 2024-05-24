Videos
Bangladeshi MP Killed In Kolkata, Gory Details Emerge
Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim, who was reported missing for the past seven days in Kolkata, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, according to Bangladeshi news portal Risingbd. He visited India for medical treatment on 12 May and went missing two days later. Gruesome details of his killing has emerged.
