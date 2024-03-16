Videos
Published Mar 16, 2024 at 8:08 AM IST
BJP's Madhavi Latha’s Jibe At K Kavitha On Her Arrest In LiquorGate
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Madhavi Latha lashed out at BRS leader K Kavitha following her arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. She went on to say that whoever punishes crime should be held responsible. Madhvi Latha said, “Law is equal for everyone, whether it is a woman or a man... The punishment does not depend on whether the person is a man or a woman. If one will do scams, they will surely get the punishment."
