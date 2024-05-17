Videos
Congress Abandons INDI Partner Role For Women’s Rights
Whataboutery from AAP’s end persisted in the Swati Maliwal’s assault case. However, the Congress seems to have ditched the INDI-ally role to voice in support of women’s rights. While other INDI allies ducked when questioned on the matter, Congress’ Priyanka Vadra took a guarded route instead. Leaders like Kapil Sibal, INC’s Ragini Nayak dodged the question by targeting the BJP.
Published May 16th, 2024 at 23:31 IST
