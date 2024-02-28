Published Feb 27, 2024 at 9:40 AM IST
Haryana Govt Promises Strict Action Against Killers of Nafe Rathee
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij condemned the murder of Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee on February 26. He also said that he handed over the probe of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. He went on to say that government and police officials are also working very hard to bring the culprits behind bars and strict action will be taken against them.
