Published Feb 26, 2024 at 1:46 PM IST
INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV
Some hours have passed since the killing of Nafe Singh Rathee. A CCTV footage of the assailants has surfaced in police probe. The killers of INDL Haryana supremo were caught on camera. CCTV clip shows two assailants in Hyundai i10. Police were successful to make out the number of the killers’ car.
