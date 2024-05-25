Published May 24, 2024 at 12:00 AM IST
Laila Khan Murder: Death penalty for stepfather in ‘rarest of rare’ case
Government Advocate Ujjwal Nikam on May 24 spoke up following the Mumbai sessions court's decision to sentence Parvez Tak to death for the 2011 murders of his stepdaughter, Bollywood actor Laila Khan, her mother, and four siblings. Nikam stated that the court deemed the case to be the "rarest of rare crimes" after extensive investigation and examination of 45 witnesses.
Government Advocate Ujjwal Nikam on May 24 spoke up following the Mumbai sessions court's decision to sentence Parvez Tak to death for the 2011 murders of his stepdaughter, Bollywood actor Laila Khan, her mother, and four siblings. Nikam stated that the court deemed the case to be the "rarest of rare crimes" after extensive investigation and examination of 45 witnesses.