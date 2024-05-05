SC To Continue Hearing On The Plea Of Kejriwal

Supreme Court will resume its hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea on May 03. The hearing is against Delhi CM’s arrest in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. The SC in the last hearing, on April 30, had question the ED on the timing of Delhi CM’s arrest. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju has been asked to reply to the question of timing on May 03. Notably, CM Kejriwal has been in judicial custody since April 01. He will remain there until May 07. He is facing charges related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

