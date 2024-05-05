×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published May 3, 2024 at 10:02 AM IST

SC To Continue Hearing On The Plea Of Kejriwal

Supreme Court will resume its hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea on May 03. The hearing is against Delhi CM’s arrest in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. The SC in the last hearing, on April 30, had question the ED on the timing of Delhi CM’s arrest. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju has been asked to reply to the question of timing on May 03. Notably, CM Kejriwal has been in judicial custody since April 01. He will remain there until May 07. He is facing charges related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. 
 

Published May 3rd, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Defense Analysts Accuse Pakistan Of Fueling Terrorism

Videos3 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Defense Analysts Accuse Pakistan Of Fueling Terrorism

'Game by Pakistan'

3 hours ago
GD Bakshi on Poonch terror attack

Poonch terror attack

13 hours ago
HD Revanna Arrested

HD Revanna arrested

13 hours ago
Arvinder Singh Lovely

Lovely joins BJP

13 hours ago
Poonch Attack

IAF Convoy Attacked

13 hours ago
Congress Lok Sabha candidate slaps farmer woman

Cong leader slaps woman

13 hours ago
Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls; Politician Withdraws Ticket

Congress In A Cash Crunch

20 hours ago
India's Panchayati Raj System Finds Mention At UN

Panchayati Raj At UN

20 hours ago
Brazil Flood

Southern Brazil Floods

a day ago
NSG Conducts Security Mock Drills Near New Parliament In The Aftermath Of Hoax Bomb Scare

NSG On Delhi Streets

a day ago
HIMANTA

Himanta vs Rahul Gandhi

2 days ago
WB Guv CV Ananda Bose to Republic on Allegations of Molestation

CV Ananda Bose speaks

2 days ago
Swami Prasad Maurya

Shoe hurled at Maurya

2 days ago
10 Years of Struggles, Paid A Personal Price: Smriti Irani Gets Emotional

Smriti Irani with Arnab

2 days ago
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move

Annie Raja On RaGa

2 days ago
Schools Bomb Scare: Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mail

DP Seeks Russia's Help

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Defense Analysts Accuse Pakistan Of Fueling Terrorism
Defense Analysts Accuse Pakistan Of Fueling Terrorism
Videos3 hours ago
GD Bakshi on Poonch terror attack
India should strike back against Pakistan: GD Bakshi after Poonch attack
Videos13 hours ago
HD Revanna Arrested
HD Revanna arrested: What are the charges against JDS leader
Videos13 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

NSG Conducts Security Mock Drills Near New Parliament In The Aftermath Of Hoax Bomb Scare
03:07
NSG Conducts Security Mock Drills Near New Parliament
Videosa day ago
HIMANTA
04:05
Himanta Biswa Sarma says Rahul Gandhi will surely win in Pakistan
Videos2 days ago
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move
03:12
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move
Videos2 days ago
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice
05:42
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice
Videos2 days ago
Schools Bomb Scare: Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mail
04:54
Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mai
Videos2 days ago
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K
03:15
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K
Videos2 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest, Tihar officials
03:07
SC To Continue Hearing On The Plea Of Kejriwal
Videos2 days ago
Defense Analysts Accuse Pakistan Of Fueling Terrorism
05:19
Defense Analysts Accuse Pakistan Of Fueling Terrorism
Videos3 hours ago
GD Bakshi on Poonch terror attack
05:20
India should strike back against Pakistan: GD Bakshi after Poonch attack
Videos13 hours ago
HD Revanna Arrested
03:05
HD Revanna arrested: What are the charges against JDS leader
Videos13 hours ago
Arvinder Singh Lovely
04:32
Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP, slams Congress leadership
Videos13 hours ago
Poonch Attack
03:35
One Air Warrior martyred after IAF convoy attacked in Poonch
Videos13 hours ago
Congress Lok Sabha candidate slaps farmer woman
05:20
Did Telangana Congress candidate slap farmer woman for supporting BJP?
Videos13 hours ago
Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls; Politician Withdraws Ticket
03:39
Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls
Videos20 hours ago
India's Panchayati Raj System Finds Mention At UN
04:18
India's Panchayati Raj System Finds Mention At UN
Videos20 hours ago
Brazil Flood
04:25
Southern Brazil Has Been Hit By The Worst Floods
Videosa day ago
WB Guv CV Ananda Bose to Republic on Allegations of Molestation
10:52
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose speaks to Arnab on molestation charges
Videos2 days ago
Swami Prasad Maurya
03:35
Man hurls shoe at Swami Prasad Maurya in Agra
Videos2 days ago
10 Years of Struggles, Paid A Personal Price: Smriti Irani Gets Emotional
25:47
Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi, personal attacks and Rohith Vemula case
Videos2 days ago
Biden On Campus Protests
04:48
President Biden Speaks On Campus Clashes
Videos3 days ago
Cape Town Stands With Palestine
03:28
May Day March In Cape Town To Show Solidarity With The Palestinians
Videos3 days ago
Massive Floods In Kenya
04:19
Floods Submerge Parts Of Kenyan Capital, Evacuation Operation Continues
Videos3 days ago
Protests At Arizona University
04:27
Police Forces Move In With Riot Gears To Make Arrests In NAU
Videos3 days ago
owaisi,Madhavi Latha
04:24
Owaisi faithful to Kasim Razvi, Madhavi Latha continues Razakaar attack
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo