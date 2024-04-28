×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Apr 27, 2024 at 11:55 PM IST

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing for days

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurcharnan Singh who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular show, has been missing for days. The Delhi police has now registered a case based on a complaint filed by Gurucharan Singh's father. The actor's father, in his complaint, said that his son left from Delhi for Mumbai on April 22, but never reached Mumbai. 

Published April 27th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing for days

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh missing

an hour ago
US Drone Attacked

Houthis shoot US drone

an hour ago
Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison

Jeremy Cooper Avoids Jail

9 hours ago
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha Suburbs

Tornado Tears Through US

10 hours ago
Harish Salve

Harish Salve

16 hours ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

16 hours ago
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “destroying the Congress” in Assam.

Himanta with Arnab

a day ago
PM Modi Slams Opposition

PM Modi in Malda

a day ago
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat

BJP vs TMC In Balurghat

a day ago
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls

Phase-2 Polls Security

a day ago
Polling Parties Ready; Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur

Polling Parties Ready

2 days ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024: West Bengal receives 82% voting in first phase of 3 LS seats

Phase 2 of polls

2 days ago
Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented hush money criminal trial in a New York court.

Big court day for Trump

2 days ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India rejects US report

2 days ago
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal visits Puri

2 days ago
manish kashyap join bjp

Manish Kashyap joins BJP

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Gurucharan Singh
Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing for days
Videosan hour ago
US Drone Attacked
Houthi rebels shoot down US reaper drone, release footage of attack
Videosan hour ago
Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison
Elijah McClain's Paramedic Avoids Prison
Videos9 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

Gurucharan Singh
04:02
Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing for days
Videosan hour ago
US Drone Attacked
03:43
Houthi rebels shoot down US reaper drone, release footage of attack
Videosan hour ago
Paramedic Who Injected Elijah McClain With Ketamine Before His Death Avoids Prison
03:45
Elijah McClain's Paramedic Avoids Prison
Videos9 hours ago
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha Suburbs
03:33
Tornado Tears Through US’ Nebraska, Causes Severe Damage In Omaha
Videos10 hours ago
Harish Salve
00:00
EXCLUSIVE: Harish Salve Speaks To Arnab Goswami On EVM Issue
Videos16 hours ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma
00:00
We Will Not Allow Anyone To Bring Sharia Law In India: Himanta Biswa
Videos16 hours ago
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sarma's role in “destroying the Congress” in Assam.
36:31
Himanta Biswa Sarma talks to Arnab on Lok Sabha polls
Videosa day ago
PM Modi Slams Opposition
09:14
PM Modi gets huge welcome in Malda, 'Will be Bengal's son in next birth'
Videosa day ago
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat
03:08
Sukanta Majumdar, TMC Worker Get Caught In Ugly Verbal Spat
Videosa day ago
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls
05:18
EC Makes Meticulous Security Arrangements For Phase-2 Polls
Videosa day ago
Polling Parties Ready; Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur
03:48
Security Heightened For 2nd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls In Manipur
Videos2 days ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024: West Bengal receives 82% voting in first phase of 3 LS seats
03:04
Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Begins
Videos2 days ago
Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented hush money criminal trial in a New York court.
03:05
Critical day for Donald Trump in hush money trial & before Supreme Court
Videos2 days ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
05:19
India rejects 'deeply biased' US report on human rights abuse
Videos2 days ago
Saina Nehwal
03:08
Saina Nehwal visits Puri, seeks blessings of Lord Jagannath
Videos2 days ago
manish kashyap join bjp
03:16
My mother asked me to...: Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins BJP
Videos2 days ago
Heeramandi Screening
04:46
Heeramandi Screening: Alia, Aditi, Kriti-Pulkit Arrive In Style
Videos2 days ago
After Mexico, India Becomes Largest Source Country For New Citizens in US, Reveals Data
03:45
Mexican Police Investigate A Man As A Possible Serial Killer
Videos2 days ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.
06:48
Hamas would lay down weapons on one condition, says official
Videos2 days ago
Delhi Police received a PCR call around 12.30 am on Thursday morning about an attack on an ice cream vendor with knives
03:11
Ice Cream Vendor Stabbed To Death Near India Gate In Delhi
Videos2 days ago
Turmoil Sweeps Across US Universities As Pro-Palestinian Protests By Students Kick Into Higher Gear
04:12
Turmoil Across US As Pro-Palestinian Protests By Students Kick In
Videos3 days ago
Sam Pitroda on Ram Mandir
03:07
Congress’ Sam Pitroda Issues Clarification Over ‘Wealth Redistribution’
Videos4 days ago
Kuldeep Yadav
05:23
Kuldeep Yadav talks on Pant's Captaincy, Delhi Capitals IPL performance
Videos4 days ago
5 migrants dead
03:05
Five Migrants Die While Crossing The Busy English Channel
Videos4 days ago
Whatsapp logo