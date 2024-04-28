Videos
Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing for days
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurcharnan Singh who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular show, has been missing for days. The Delhi police has now registered a case based on a complaint filed by Gurucharan Singh's father. The actor's father, in his complaint, said that his son left from Delhi for Mumbai on April 22, but never reached Mumbai.
