Published May 9, 2024 at 3:50 PM IST
Tension in Bagalkote After Pro Hindu Activists Clash With Police
A Pro-Hindu mob clashed with Bagalkote Police in Badami on May 08. The mob’s stone-pelting was met with Karnataka Police’s subsequent lathi charge. The clash erupted over an inter-faith couple’s marriage. The couple had come to seek protection from the police in Badami. The pro Hindu groups demanded the couple be sent with them while the cops refused. While the Hindu activist claimed they were assaulted for merely protesting.
