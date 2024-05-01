Delve into the tragic story of Neha Hiremath's brutal murder in Karnataka, which has sparked nationwide outrage and led to a heated political debate. Despite 13 days passing since Neha's untimely death, her grieving family still awaits justice. While a CID probe has been initiated and statements from Neha's parents have been recorded, her father expresses a lack of hope for justice. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, including the possibility of Home Minister Amit Shah visiting Neha's family on May 01.

