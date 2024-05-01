Videos
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:51 PM IST
Delay In Probe Drains Neha Hiremath’s Father Niranjan Of Hope
Delve into the tragic story of Neha Hiremath's brutal murder in Karnataka, which has sparked nationwide outrage and led to a heated political debate. Despite 13 days passing since Neha's untimely death, her grieving family still awaits justice. While a CID probe has been initiated and statements from Neha's parents have been recorded, her father expresses a lack of hope for justice. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, including the possibility of Home Minister Amit Shah visiting Neha's family on May 01.
Published May 1st, 2024 at 16:51 IST
